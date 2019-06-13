Car and empty city bus collide, no injuries

At least one car, possibly two, collided with the back of a city of Santa Clarita bus late Thursday afternoon.



The bus was reported to be empty of passengers at the time, and no one was hurt.



The traffic collision, which resulted in minor damage, happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Valencia Boulevard, near Tourney Road.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department who arrived first at the crash site cancelled the ambulance, Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores said.



