Car hits tree, swarm of bees released, people stung in two-car crash

2 mins ago
Jim Holt

More than one person was hurt following a two-vehicle crash in Canyon Country on Thursday morning — not from the collision, but from bees set loose when one of the vehicles hit a tree.

“People were being stung,” Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 5:50 a.m., when a white Volkswagen sedan and a red SUV collided on Sierra Highway, near The Old Dirt Road and Wright Road.

“One of the vehicles hit a tree, causing a swarm of bees to be released,” Greengard said.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Despite the crash and people being stung, nobody was taken to the hospital, Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.

[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

