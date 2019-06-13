Car into pole brings down wires, sparks car fire

There were some tense moments for firefighters Wednesday night after a car hit a utility pole, pulling down live wires and then coming to rest on those wires.



The solo-vehicle traffic collision happened at 8:15 p.m., when a Camaro crashed into what was initially reported as a tree on the 20500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, between Rainbow Glen Drive and Honby Avenue, in Canyon Country.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, arriving at the crash site at 8:22 p.m., discovered the car had hit a light pole and had brought down utility wires.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also responded to the crash.



“The call came out as a vehicle vs. tree, but it turned out to be a light pole,” Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said Thursday.



Fire crews worked to put out a vehicle fire Wednesday night after it collided with a light pole, according to officials.



All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle. No one was reportedly hurt in the crash and no one was taken to the hospital, he said.



“The car ended up on wires with fire officials reporting that they had to get the car off those wires,” Fire Department spokesman Sky Cornell said Thursday.



Fire officials called in work crews for Southern California Edison to fix the downed wires, he added.



Once the wires were safely removed, the vehicle fire was put out, Bennett said.



