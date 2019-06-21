Carl Boyer’s memorial set for tomorrow

On the eve of Carl Boyer’s memorial service, Rep. Katie Hill, D-Santa Clarita, took the House floor Friday to speak about the city of Santa Clarita founder and his impact on the surrounding community.

“The lives of every single person in my hometown of Santa Clarita, California, are better thanks to the work and tireless efforts of one of our city’s founding fathers, Mr. Carl Boyer,” Hill said from the House floor before touching on the former Santa Clarita mayor’s many accomplishments.

Boyer III died on the morning of May 29, at the age of 81 in Santa Clarita, which was a place he called home since the 1960s.

“Carl worked to establish the city of Santa Clarita in an effort to help our community receive the resources it needed. His leadership continued from there,” Hill said, adding, “Carl Boyer had a heart of gold and will be missed by all. On behalf of the vibrant and wonderful community that he helped create, I extend my deepest gratitude for the legacy of service, engagement and kindness he leaves behind.”

A public memorial service is scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Valencia United Methodist Church, which is located at 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita.

