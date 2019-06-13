City Council approves 2019 Road Rehab program to resurface streets

Selected roadways across Santa Clarita will soon undergo improvement treatments, thanks to approval Tuesday by the City Council to start the first phase of its annual Road Rehab program.



The rehabilitation program consists of slurry seal, or coating to preserve roads, and overlay treatments on multiple arterial and neighborhood streets, including Railroad Avenue from Newhall Avenue to 15th Street.



Construction is expected to commence by the end of June and is slated for completion by the end of September.



“These treatments will provide a smoother ride for vehicles, enhance the appearance of the roadway and surrounding area, and extend the life of the roadway by three (to) 15 years, depending on the treatment applied,” according to the city staff report.



Council members unanimously approved a $1.59 million contract with Sacramento-based VSS International Inc. to begin the slurry seal construction portion of the project. The overlay aspect of this year’s road rehabilitation is expected to be announced at the June 25 City Council meeting.



Residents are asked to be aware of construction notification signs on residential and arterial streets. Vehicles stationed in the “No Parking” zones during posted construction times will be towed, the city said in a news release. Homes directly affected throughout the course of the project will be notified by the city via door hangers and handbills, which will include dates and approximate construction hours.



Construction will occur Monday through Friday. Work on residential streets may occur during daytime hours or overnight, to avoid major traffic impacts for arterial streets.



The city’s Road Rehab website, at santa-clarita.com/RoadRehab, features frequently asked questions and tips. The site will soon feature an interactive map with the complete list of selected streets.



For any questions or concerns, residents may contact the project hotline at 661-290-2291.

