City launches community survey to inform Parks and Rec Work Plan

Some Santa Claritans will have the chance to provide the city with feedback about its parks and recreation opportunities in a recently launched community survey.



The survey, which the city is conducting in partnership with True North Research Inc., will measure residents’ “satisfaction, priorities and concerns” about the local government’s programs and services, according to a city news release Wednesday.



Results will be used to help update Santa Clarita’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan to a “fluid work plan” for its next comprehensive strategic plan.



A random sample of residents will be invited to participate in the survey via mailed information, email invitation ([email protected]) or telephone call. Residents who may be selected to participate are asked to complete the survey at their earliest convenience, the news release said.



For more information about the city’s Parks and Recreation Work Plan or the ongoing community survey, call 661-284-1407.

