Copper Hill Park play area completed

Nearly six months after the city added a public restroom at Copper Hill Park, visitors can now also enjoy a play area.



On Tuesday, the city of Santa Clarita took to social media to welcome local children and family to the new 4,600-square-foot playground at the park, located at Copper Hill Drive and Deer Springs Drive.



The site includes a play structure for 2- to 5-year-olds and a separate play area for 5- to 12-year-olds, said Julia Regan, city project manager. There are also swings that include an “expression swing,” which is designed for a child and adult to swing together. Cushioned rubberized surfacing and wood chips that have been manufactured to be splinter-free have also been installed, as well as shade structures over each play area.



Construction of the play equipment, surfacing and shade structures cost approximately $300,000, said Regan.



In late January, construction of the public restroom at the 5-acre park was completed. The city has also added a parking lot, grass fields and a perimeter walkway. These amenities have been made possible after the city’s North Copper Hill annexation of the land and surrounding neighborhood from Los Angeles County in 2012. At the time the park was only a large turf area.

