Councilman Bob Kellar: SCV offers fun summer activities for the entire family

Summertime is in full swing, and there is no shortage in Santa Clarita of fun and free events taking place in your local community. Whether it’s enjoying live music stars, bonding with your family over an activity, or enrolling your children in an educational summer program — your city has got you covered. It is this strong sense of community that sets Santa Clarita apart and has made me proud to call it my home.

If you’re looking to spend the summer connecting with others in your community while learning something new, I highly suggest checking out our many facilities, such as the community centers and the Santa Clarita Public Library.

Community centers

At the Newhall Community Center, a multitude of low-cost summer youth recreational and adult exercise classes — such as karate, yoga and Flamenco dance — are being offered several times a week through Aug. 9.

To learn more about these classes and others being offered at both our Newhall Community Center and Canyon Country Community Center, please visit santa-clarita.com/Seasons.

Library program

If you are looking for inspiration to read more, then you’ll love the Santa Clarita Public Library’s free annual summer reading program, and it’s not too late to register! The theme this year is “A Universe of Stories,” and it encourages readers of all ages to explore the world of space with intergalactic-themed activities and reading challenges.

It just takes a quick sign-up at scvsummerreading.com to start completing reading missions for a chance to win prizes and receive notifications about upcoming space-themed events at your local library branch.

Drop-in events

Sometimes our lives get busy, and we can’t plan ahead for activities. If you fall within this category, then you will appreciate the many drop-in events the city offers that require no reservation to attend!

If you love music and grooving, then your activity is JAM Sessions. JAM Sessions is part of our [email protected] series and is offered from 7 to 9 p.m. every second Thursday now through October at the Newhall Community Center. Stop by to receive live dance instruction from professional instructors while a live band performs!

This summer, you can learn about hip-hop, swing, salsa and Caribbean dancing styles! To learn more, visit

thursdaysatnewhall.com/JamSessions.

Our always-popular summer Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will also be back for its 30th season, starting July 6 and running through Aug. 24. The free concert series takes place at 7 p.m. every Saturday night and starts in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. This summer will provide fun and nostalgic entertainment with cover bands such as Wannabe: A Tribute to Spice Girls; Surf City All Stars: A Tribute to the Beach Boys; and Queen Nation: A Tribute to Queen. I advise getting to the park a little early to find parking. To learn more, check out santa-clarita.com/concerts.

Many other options

I’m only hitting the tip of the iceberg with these events. There are also dive-in movie nights, the summer beach bus, new art exhibits and many volunteer opportunities to keep you and your children entertained this summer.

With all these options, it is no wonder Santa Clarita was recently named among the top 50 happiest cities in the United States (according to Wallethub).



To learn more about upcoming events, please visit santa-clarita.com.



On behalf of the Santa Clarita City Council, I’d like to wish you and your family a spectacular summer!

Bob Kellar is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]