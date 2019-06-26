County officials to introduce initiative that offers access to permitting contacts in SCV

Santa Claritans looking for an easier way to connect with Los Angeles County departments about development projects will have a chance Wednesday at an inaugural meeting for L.A. County Connect.



The kickoff event is scheduled 1 p.m. at Stevenson Ranch Library, located at 25950 The Old Road, and will be led by Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who is sponsoring the new initiative with the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp.



“L.A. County Connect will provide a monthly mechanism for prospective or actual applicants to meet with county departments to discuss development projects,” Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of SCVEDC, said in a prepared statement.



Officials with the county’s Building and Safety, Public Works, Regional Planning, Public Health and Fire departments are set to be present. Attendees can also expect to receive updates on county resources including EPIC-LA, an electronic permitting and inspections public portal.

