Crews knock down house fire behind Le Chène French Cuisine

Firefighters responded quickly to a house fire on Sierra Highway, behind Le Chène French Cuisine on Monday night.



“The call came in at 9:15 p.m. for a structure fire that was showing heavy smoke. Units were on scene by 9:22 p.m.” said Martin Rangel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Crews knocked down the blaze that struck a single-story, single-family dwelling located on the 12600 block of Sierra Highway just after 9:30 p.m. The structure was completely destroyed, said Rangel.



No injuries were reported, but there were reports of at least one person trapped inside, said Rangel. After a primary and secondary search, no injuries were reported.



La Chene was not affected by the fire, but employees exited the restaurant safely, said employee Rachelle Beaudoin. The home affected by the fire belonged to one of its employees, she added.



A total of four engines, including from fire stations 132 and 111.



The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available.

