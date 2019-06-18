Deputies investigating two reports of battery stemming from Boots & Brews

Deputies began following up on two reports of battery Monday regarding incidents that allegedly took place at the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival in Central Park on Saturday.



“There were two battery reports made (Monday),” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



“In both cases, the victim was a female adult and the suspect was an adult female,” she said.



The alleged assaults had been topics of social media posts in SCV-based groups after the outdoor music festival Saturday night.



The Boots & Brews Country Music Festival got underway at 2 p.m. Saturday and went until 10 p.m. with live music, dancing and beer.



Before reports were filed, many took to social media to discuss what was alleged to have happened and what some people say they saw.



Detectives are expected to investigate the complaints, Miller said.



Anyone with information about the alleged incidents can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.



