Deputies uncover marijuana grow lab in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies discovered a concentrated marijuana grow lab after being called to the scene of a party at a vacant property in Canyon Country on Saturday evening.

“We had information that there was going to be a large party at the location, so we had deputies going to check the location out and ended up coming across this,” said Sgt. Kirt Messerschmidt with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

When deputies arrived at the property on the 28400 block of Oak Spring Canyon Road around 6 p.m., they discovered the drug lab and were able to detain three people, according to Messerschmidt.

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy walks up the driveway of the vacant property that housed the concentrated marijuana grow lab in Canyon Country Saturday evening. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire officials were then dispatched to the scene of a possible “marijuana or unknown substance grow lab” at 6:34 p.m., according to Supervisor Imy McBride.

This resulted in a response from the SCV Sheriff’s Narcotics Team and L.A. County hazardous materials crew, who were there to avoid any hazardous materials to cause harm to anyone, according to Lt. Robert Hahnlein.



Los Angeles County Fire officials were dispatched to the scene of a concentrated marijuana grow lab Saturday evening in Canyon Country. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal