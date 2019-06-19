Discarded jail jumpsuit sparks manhunt in Castaic

Local sheriff’s deputies began setting up perimeter in a Castaic neighborhood Wednesday after receiving reports of an escaped inmate from the Pitchess Detention Center.



“We’re trying to confirm if we have an escaped inmate or not,” a sergeant with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.



Deputies set up a perimeter on Creekbed Road near Hasley Canyon Road after a blue inmate jumpsuit was found on Hasley.

An advisory issued by Shirley Miller of the SCV Sheriff’s Station reads: “If you see police activity in the Hasley Canyon area, a citizen reported finding clothing articles consistent with those issued to an inmate.

“It is unknown at this time if there is an escapee,” she said. “Counts are currently being conducted at the jail facilities in Castaic.”

