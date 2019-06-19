Discarded jail jumpsuit sparks manhunt in Castaic

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station positioned on Castaic roads as part of containment for escaped inmate. Signal photo, Cory Rubin.

Local sheriff’s deputies began setting up  perimeter in a Castaic neighborhood Wednesday after receiving reports of an escaped inmate from the Pitchess Detention Center.

“We’re trying to confirm if we have an escaped inmate or not,” a sergeant with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

Deputies set up a perimeter on Creekbed Road near Hasley Canyon Road after a blue inmate jumpsuit was found on Hasley.

An advisory issued by Shirley Miller of the SCV Sheriff’s Station reads: “If you see police activity in the Hasley Canyon area, a citizen reported finding clothing articles consistent with those issued to an inmate.

“It is unknown at this time if there is an escapee,” she said. “Counts are currently being conducted at the jail facilities in Castaic.”

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt