Emergency crews respond to motorcycle crash in Valencia

2 mins ago
Jim Holt
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Emergency response crews were dispatched to a Valencia intersection Thursday afternoon for reports of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The crash happened on McBean Parkway at Del Monte Drive.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash scene at 4:01 p.m. and arrived there at 4:05 p.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

“This was for a motorcycle down,” she said.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were also dispatched to the crash.

