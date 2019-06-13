Emergency crews respond to motorcycle crash in Valencia

Emergency response crews were dispatched to a Valencia intersection Thursday afternoon for reports of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.



The crash happened on McBean Parkway at Del Monte Drive.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash scene at 4:01 p.m. and arrived there at 4:05 p.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.



“This was for a motorcycle down,” she said.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were also dispatched to the crash.



[email protected]



661-287-5527



On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

