FedEx truck fire sparks brush fire near Lake Hughes Road

Firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire off the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, just north of Lake Hughes Road, Wednesday afternoon.



Shortly after 3:30 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to car fire on the right shoulder of the northbound I-5 involving a FedEx truck.



“The call came in at 15:36 p.m. and on scene at 5:53 p.m. for a brush fire. There was a FedEx vehicle that was on fire and spread to the brush. It’s about 0.5 acres, light fuel and more engines are on their way. No structures threatened,” Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

