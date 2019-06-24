Former COC football standout Domata Peko hoping to play for NFL team in Los Angeles

NFL defensive tackle Domata Peko would love to play football in Southern California once again.

After spending the last 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos, the former College of the Canyons standout is a free agent. He believes he still has a few years left to play professionally, and would relish the opportunity to suit up for either the Los Angeles Rams or Chargers.

“I would love to play here in L.A.,” Peko told TMZ Sports in an interview last week. “I’m all about L.A., grew up in Whittier. So, dude, if the Rams come calling or the Chargers, I would love to do that.”

Playing for the Cougars in 2003, Peko was named the Western State Conference Player of the Year, earned a spot on the All-State First Team and was named a Junior College All-American. He transferred to Michigan State and played there for one year before being selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive lineman started all 16 games for the Broncos last season, logging 31 total tackles and two pass deflections.

Now, Peko would love to come back to where his football career took off: Los Angeles.

That was his message to Rams’ head coach Sean McVay.

“Coach McVay, your boy Domata Peko here ready to go, and I would love to come out here and represent L.A. and try to pursue that championship,” he said.

