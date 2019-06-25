Grass fire flares up near Acton

Firefighters responded to a grass fire near Acton late Tuesday afternoon.



Shortly before 5 p.m., fire was spotted moving through light grass off of the southbound lanes of Highway 14 at Escondido Canyon Road, near Red Rover Mine Road.



At 5:40 p.m., firefighters had stopped all forward progress of the fire.



It ended up burning about one and a half acres.



“This was reported as creeping in light grass, no structures threatened,” Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. The fire was dubbed the “Red Rover Incident,” by officials.



