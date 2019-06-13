Hart Governing Board honors CIF, state champions

The William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board honored eight student-athletes who had won individual merits at the California Interscholastic Federation level this year during their Wednesday night meeting.



Those recognized during last night’s board meeting where:



Kevin Childs (Senior, Canyon High School): Swim — 100 yard backstroke Division I champion

Maxine Catig (Junior, Hart High School): Swim — 100 yard backstroke Division I champion

Tyler Cash (Junior, Canyon High School): Track and field — high jump Division II champion

Ethan Danforth (Senior, Canyon High School): Track and field — 3200 meter run Division II champion

Shyann Franklin (Senior, Golden Valley High School): Track and field — shot put Division II champion

Solomon Strader (Junior, West Ranch High School): Track and field — 400 meter run Division I champion, Masters Meet champion

Kai Wingo (Senior, Valencia High School): Track and field — 800 meter run Division I champion, Masters Meet champion, California state champion

Natalie Ramirez (Senior, West Ranch High School): Track and field — shot put Division I champion, Masters Meet shot put champion, Masters Meet discus champion

The CIF champions who were recognized during Wednesday night’s meeting stand with the Hart District board members and Superintendent Vicki Engbrecht. Caleb Lunetta / The Signal.

After their accolades were announced by Greg Lee, director of human resources and equity services, the athletes were then called up to the front of the room while their coaches said a couple words about that athlete’s particular work ethic and dedication to the sport. The athletes then received certificates from the board members present.



Wingo, who has the only state champion recognized during the event, said that he had not only received a certificate for his California championship, but his CIF and Masters Meet championships, as well.



“At the beginning of the season, I had trouble with not being recognized,” said Wingo, who added that now he will be competing at UCLA this fall running the 800m. “But I just kept pushing it, and now I’m being recognized.”



“I walked into that room and I was like, ‘This is intimidating,’” said Childs. “Man, I really didn’t expect this kind of recognition for swimming fast and doing my best, but it feels good.”

