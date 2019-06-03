Hart High bids farewell to 2019 graduates

William S. Hart High School graduated more than 500 students Monday during the school’s 71st commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons Stadium.



Prior to the ceremony, the 2019 William S. Hart High School graduating class posed for pictures with their families, friends and loved ones, who were in attendance to support the young scholars who were completing another milestone in their educational journey.



In total, there were 138 students who graduated with honors in this year’s class, and common college choices included: CSU Northridge, Grand Canyon University, Cal Poly Pomona and College of the Canyons, school officials said.



The Hart High School class of 2019 looks on at their graduation at College off the Canyons Monday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Once students had completed the ceremonial procession and filed into their seats alongside the faculty and staff who have helped the young scholars become who they are today, Hart High Principal Jason d’Autremont took the stage.



In his address, d’Autremont discussed many topics, including the class’ integrity and how he feels that will guide them to success in the future.



Hart High School principal Jason d’Autremont addresses the class of 2019 at their graduation at College off the Canyons Monday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

“If there is one lasting message I want to leave you with Class of 2019, it would be this: Keep the integrity that has been instilled in you by the faculty and staff of Hart High School,” d’Autremont said, before he began listing the class’ many championships, academic honors and other notable successes.



“You are alive with pride, Class of 2019. Go out there and change the world with hard work, but do so — all at the same time — with integrity. d’Autremont out,” the principal added, garnering a rowdy cheer from the graduates.



Hart senior Shelby Grubbs addresses her fellow graduates at the 2019 Hart High School Commencement ceremonies at College of the Canyons Friday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Hart senior Ivy Jacobsen addresses her fellow graduates at the 2019 Hart High School Commencement ceremonies at College of the Canyons Friday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Before students were invited up to receive their degrees from Hart District Superintendent Vicki Engbrecht and district officials, class speakers Ivy Jacobsen and Shelby Grubbs enjoyed the opportunity to share a few words with their peers.



“We are moving on to adulthood, (which) is more commonly known as the end of freeloading,” Grubbs said. “We will learn what our passions are … and it’s our time to make a legacy. To make a mark in this world bigger than the current hole in our parking lot.”



“In this moment, you are looking at Hart High School’s graduating Class of 2019,” Jacobsen added in her time at the podium. “I look out and see the faces of my kindergarten class, my best friends, my boyfriend and I guess some next boyfriends, too. Faculty, friends and family, you are looking at the future of our nation.”

