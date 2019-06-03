Hart quarterback commits to Cal

Hart quarterback Zach Johnson announced his commitment to the University of California, Berkeley on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to play football at such a high level,” Johnson said in the tweet. “So many people have helped me along this journey.”

Johnson will be a senior in the upcoming season and had a junior campaign that included 2,892 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. He was 219-for-357 passing and additionally rushed 107 times for 347 yards and four touchdowns.

The quarterback announced the offer from Cal on May 10 on Twitter. He’s one of multiple returners on the Indians’ roster this season that is focused on winning a CIF title in the 2019 season.

“I think it doesn’t really change the way I see the game or how I see the season,” he said after receiving the offer. “I’m still going to go out, I’m still going to play as hard as I can 100 percent and then try and go get a ring.”