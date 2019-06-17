Henry Mayo Newhall foundation gives $150K in scholarships; Hart District distributes funds

The William S. Hart Union High School District board approved $149,000 worth of scholarships from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation during the district’s Wednesday night meeting.



The check, which was accepted by the board in December, was divided up into separate scholarships for 55 students across all of the district’s high schools.



“The applicants were selected by committees of teachers and counselors from each school site,” said Elaine Foderaro, 2018-19 Santa Clarita Valley scholarship senior sponsor administrator, who gave a presentation about the scholarships Wednesday. “Interviews in March were conducted by community members, high school counselors and Hart District retirees. The applicants, recipients, showed up for the interviews all dressed up in business attire and wowed the committee members for 15 minutes, answering questions and asking questions.”



These funds, plus $13,000 in accumulated interest, made possible the following scholarships for the Class of 2019 at each of the six comprehensive high schools: one award at $5,000; two at $4,000; two at $3,000; two at $2,500; and one at $1,500 — totaling $153,000. At each of the four alternative high schools — Academy of the Canyons, Bowman High School, Learning Post/Hart at Home and Sequoia School — there was one scholarship for $1,250 awarded and one at $1,000, according to officials.



Following verification of registration/receipt of grades, the board authorized the payment of awards to the Class of 2019 students in the amount indicated for each, payable over a period of four years.



“These are outstanding young ladies and young men about to enter adulthood,” said Foderaro.



The recipients for the scholarships were as follows:



