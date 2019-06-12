High-speed pursuit ends in Canyon Country

Advertisement

California Highway Patrol officers apprehended a suspect on Sierra Highway, near Dolan Way, after being led on a high-speed pursuit that originated in the Antelope Valley Tuesday evening. Around 10:45 p.m., sheriff’s deputies initiated a high-speed pursuit southbound down Highway 14 before they lost track of the car, said CHP officer Peter Nicholson. CHP then located the vehicle heading southbound on Sierra Highway and continued the pursuit, reaching speeds of over 100 mph, according to Nicholson. The pursuit ended after the suspect ditched the car and fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex where he was quickly found and apprehended. As of 12 a.m., Lancaster sheriff’s deputies were unable to confirm the circumstances surround the beginning of the pursuit, but did confirm that it originated in their patrol district.