Local Advisory Committee applications now open

Residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and the 38th Assembly District have been invited by Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, to apply to one of the 2019-20 Local Advisory Committees, which will provide expertise and insight on issues affecting the community.



“When I took office, I made a commitment to good governance, and I believe our local advisory committees are a central (tenet) of my mission,” Smith said Monday in a news release. “Throughout my first six months in office, it’s been an honor and privilege to serve the 38th Assembly District. Now, I look forward to serving alongside you with your contribution. It is of utmost importance that our local voices are heard statewide.”



There are a variety of committees that pertain to a variety of topics, including the status of women and girls, education, public safety, economic development and veteran affairs, Smith said, adding the meeting location and times are yet to be determined.



Applications can be found online and are due by Monday, July 1, according to the release. Residents can contact Smith’s District Director Ryan Valencia at [email protected] or 661-286-1565 for more information.

