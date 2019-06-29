Local artists gather for summer art fair

Local artists and crafters gathered in Central Park for the first SCV Summer Art Fair Saturday.

A local artist herself, event creator Diana Klauss decided to create the event after she saw no events of the sort in the summertime.

“I couldn’t find anything, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do it,’” Klauss said.

Klauss said she thought this would be a great way to get local arts and crafts recognized in a new way as well as get the community more aware of the artists living in Santa Clarita.

Albert Ullda puts the finishing touches on one of his “Aldabots” on display at his booth during the SCV Summer Art Fair held at Central park in Saugus on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

She immediately knew she wanted to host the event at the park “because everyone comes to the Central Park” and she wanted to take advantage of the warm, summer weather, then she got to work contacting artists.

“I reached out to a bunch of Facebook groups, surveying if they would be interested (in coming to the event),” she added. “A bunch of people (said) yes.”

Klauss said if the event is successful, she hopes to make it an annual thing.

Locals Kym Stanley of Kymberlina Krafts and Nayda Jacobo of Encanto Design said they are excited to have an event like this locally as they usually have to travel to Los Angeles for things like this.

Malik Ahmed, 11, center, holds an umbrella for his brother Sami, 5, as Mikyla Avilez, 11, left, and Madeline Baker, 7 create art works with crayons during the SCV Summer Art Fair held at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We go elsewhere all the time, it’s (usually) only direct sales out here,” Stanley said. “I think people are liking it, too, because it’s different for them.”

“This one, so far, has really turned out good,” Jacobo added. “I think they should definitely have more of these.”

Though the event was designed for local artists, artists traveled to the fair from near and far, including silhouette artist Candice Colbert who came from Van Nuys to the event.

“Diana contacted me directly, she just saw my stuff and she liked it, and so she talked me into coming,” Colbert said. “Isn’t it beautiful? I think she did a lovely job.”

Hazel Haynes, 2, left, and River Haness, 4, participate in a bean-bag-toss game at the SCV Summer Art Fair held at Central park in Saugus on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The event had more than 40 different booths set up, including paintings, pottery, jewelry, clothing, handmade soaps, wreaths and more. Attendees were also able to take photos with the art walls and art installations, get a caricature or face painting done and play lawn games while visiting the various booths.

Local Anna Schummer was walking her dog in the park when she noticed the art installations, which she said is what drew her in.

“I saw the cute, little flowers and decided to figure out what was going on,” Schummer said. “This is such a great, little summer event, and I’m so happy I stumbled upon it.”