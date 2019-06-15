Logix Federal Credit Union opens new branch

Logix Federal Credit Union announced Thursday the opening of its newest branch, located at Bridgeport Marketplace.



The credit union opened its fifth Santa Clarita Valley location, now open at 24003 Newhall Ranch Road.



“Having heard the needs of our membership, we designed this branch with technology that will allow for a more streamlined experience,” President and CEO Ana Fonseca said in a prepared statement. “There is a tech lounge with iPads and comfortable seating. We also installed Interactive Teller Machines, in lieu of a teller line, so that members can transact independently. We’ve brought new options to this space to give members the opportunity to bank with more freedom.”



The staff is recognizable, as each employee was selected from neighboring locations, according to a Logix news release.



Long-time Santa Clarita resident Philip Garcia serves as the branch manager and Assistant Branch Manager Angela Overturf oversees operations.



“I’ve been at Logix for nearly two years, and serving our members has been an amazing experience,” Garcia said. “During my time here, I’ve also had a chance to give back to my community. Earlier this year, we delivered a check for $20,000 to Circle of Hope through our nonprofit foundation. And, this summer, we’re sponsoring Concerts in the Park. This organization truly cares about corporate citizenship, and we’re proud to have our Bridgeport branch complement the other four branches conveniently located at the four corners of the valley.”



Logix has been in the Santa Clarita Valley for nearly 30 years. Its first location was in the Valencia Industrial Center and eventually moved to its current location at Bouquet Canyon and Newhall Ranch Road.

