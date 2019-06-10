Man found beaten in Newhall fast food restaurant

Paramedics treated a man who says he was beaten by more than one person inside a Newhall restaurant Monday night.



The man, whose identity was not disclosed, required at least eight stitches, according to officials.



The attack happened shortly after 8:20 p.m. at the Jack in the Box at the corner of Lyons Avenue and Newhall Avenue.



“The assault victim was hit with an unknown hard object,” said Lt. Andrew Dahring of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



Paramedics were dispatched shortly after 8:22 p.m., according to Michael Pittman, Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatch supervisor.



“We were called to the Jack in the Box for a male being beaten up by a few individuals,” he said. “We treated him for his injuries, but there was no transport to hospital.”



