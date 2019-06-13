Military Defense act passes armed service committee, heads to House floor

The House Armed Services Committee passed this year’s National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday, sending the $733 billion bill to fund the nation’s military to the floor for consideration by the House.

“Our district is rooted in defense, and this legislation ensures those roots grow deeper,” Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, said in a prepared statement Thursday.

“Over the past five months, I have worked closely with leaders and experts in our military and at home to help write a bill that best supports Aerospace Valley jobs and families,” she said, referring to the Antelope Valley.

During the committee’s markup of the defense act, Hill was able to add four amendments, which she said will extend anti-discrimination protections to federal interns; strengthen anti-discrimination laws enforced by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; expand whistleblower protections to federal employees who identify waste, fraud and abuse in classified programs; and expand the use of the West Los Angeles National Guard Armory as a year-round homelessness shelter.

“In addition to supporting tens of thousands of local jobs, unlocking new opportunities for our community and strengthening transparency and accountability in our government, these investments will give us the tools necessary to carry out modern multi-domain operations across units and with our allies, ensuring the safety and security of the American people regardless of the threat,” Hill said.

She added: “As the NDAA now moves to the floor for consideration by the House, I will continue to advocate for CA-25 through my work on (the House Armed Services) Committee and am committed to ensuring our taxpayer dollars are spent in the wisest possible manner as we confront the threats of our rapidly changing world. I’m proud to be working to deliver for this community, every single day.”

