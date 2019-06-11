Motorcyclist hurt, taken to hospital after colliding with truck

A motorcyclist was hurt Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a truck in Canyon Country.



The crash happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. on Sierra Highway at Jakes Way with initial reports indicating that the motorcyclist ended up pinned under the truck.



“The call came in as a motorcycle down,” said Austin Bennett, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



“It was reported that he was trapped under the truck,” he said.



Paramedics arriving at the crash at 3:53 p.m. reported no person trapped under the truck, Bennett said.



They treated the injured motorcyclist at the scene.



“The patient was transported to the hospital,” Bennett said.



[email protected]lscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

