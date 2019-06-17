Motorist rendered unconscious after hitting tree, taken to hospital

A woman found unconscious behind the wheel of her car after it hit a tree on San Francisquito Canyon Road was revived and then taken to the hospital Monday morning.



The solo vehicle traffic collision happened shortly before 10 a.m. on San Francisquito at Lady Linda Lane.



“A vehicle hit a tree,” said Officer Josh Greengard with the California Highway Patrol.



“The driver was unconscious,” he said, noting she was the solo occupant. “A couple of passerby tried to assist the female driver, and she did come to and regain consciousness.”



“This call was for persons trapped,” a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.



Paramedics arriving at the crash site at 10:06 a.m. found no one trapped in the vehicle.



The woman was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



