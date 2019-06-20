Multi-vehicle crash backs up traffic on Highway 14 in Canyon Country

A multi-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 14 in Canyon Country blocked all lanes of the freeway, backing up traffic Thursday afternoon.



“The call came in as a traffic collision at 3:52 p.m., with one minor patient refusing transport,” said Vanessa Lozano, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



An estimated five vehicles, including a big rig truck, were involved in the collision, according to California Highway Patrol reports.



The vehicles involved in the incident had moved to the right shoulder and all lanes reopened, said CHP officer Elizabeth Kravig.



Traffic congestion extended to Interstate 5 well after 4:30 p.m.

