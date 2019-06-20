Multi-vehicle crash backs up traffic on Highway 14 in Canyon Country

Tammy Murga
A traffic collision involving a big rig and several vehicles causes a traffic jam on the northbound 14 freeway near Via Princessa Thursday, June 20, 2019. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

A multi-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 14 in Canyon Country blocked all lanes of the freeway, backing up traffic Thursday afternoon.

“The call came in as a traffic collision at 3:52 p.m., with one minor patient refusing transport,” said Vanessa Lozano, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

An estimated five vehicles, including a big rig truck, were involved in the collision, according to California Highway Patrol reports.

The vehicles involved in the incident had moved to the right shoulder and all lanes reopened, said CHP officer Elizabeth Kravig.   

Traffic congestion extended to Interstate 5 well after 4:30 p.m.

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]