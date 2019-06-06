NSD recognized for high achievement

Newhall School District officials announced four of its schools, Newhall Elementary, Oak Hills Elementary, Pico Canyon Elementary and Stevenson Ranch Elementary, have been named to the 2018-19 Educational Results Partnership Honor Rolls for their high achievement in student success.



The program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence (CBEE), is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes. The Newhall School District is one of 26 public school districts in California to be recognized, according to a news release distributed by the district.



This year’s Honor Roll was developed by the nonprofit organization Educational Results Partnership (ERB), which maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement and utilizes this data to identify higher-performing schools and districts, according to officials.



“School districts that receive the ERP Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations,” says the NSD news release about the recognition. “For districts with high schools, the ERP Honor Roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.”



NSD Superintendent Jeff Pelzel said it was an honor to be recognized by educational leaders as an ERP Honor Roll School District.



“We are continually striving to increase academic achievement and improve educational outcomes for all of our students,” Pelzel said in the release. “Our teachers and administrators are fully committed, and we are thrilled to see their hard work and dedication produce such positive results.”



“The Honor Roll is the only school recognition program in California based solely on objective achievement data,” said Marilyn Reznick, ERP’s board chair. “Schools don’t even know they’ve earned the honor until we tell them. Our goal is to guide other educators to data-informed best practices for raising student achievement.”



“These Honor Roll schools and districts are living proof that our students can succeed when schools are committed to removing educational obstacles and accelerating student success,” said James Lanich, ERP president and CEO. “By focusing attention on these bright spots among our schools, we hope to change the conversation from ‘what’s wrong’ to ‘what’s working,’ and encourage others to replicate their success.”

