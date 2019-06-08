Oakmont residents get a taste of art from Santa Clarita Artists Association

Oakmont of Santa Clarita hosted the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Spring Fling Art Show for residents and their families on Saturday.



Art made from different media, including canvasses, watercolor, jewelry and sculpture, were all on display inside Oakmont’s lobby, which was cleared of most of the furniture for the art show. Oakmont residents and guests observed different artwork made by 13 of SCAA’s artists.



“Being part of the artists association, we try to reach out to the community,” said SCAA president Charlotte Mullich. “So (for this), it was the Oakmont community. The art show is here for the people who live here just to see art and then also for their family and friends that come and visit who might want to view it and maybe purchase something. It’s really about working with the community.”



Residents waited in anticipation based on prior art shows, she said.



“This is my third year participating, and I see some of the same residents come by and look at the art,” Mullich said. “When we were setting up yesterday, a couple of them came by and asked, ‘When are you going to be ready?’”



Freda Morrison, one of the exhibiting artists, sat close by her display. A blue ribbon named one of her pieces as the Best Overall Award in the “Floral” category during the SCAA 26th annual Art Classic Competition in 2015.



Before she worked as a volunteer at the original SCV Senior Center, Morrison participated in art classes and was encouraged to join SCAA. Much of her work are recreations of moments depicted in films, photographs and other artwork. Her award-winning piece was an interpretation of a still life she set up.



“Only when I won this (award for the) Floral (category), I got some flowers at (JOANN Fabrics and Crafts) and I put it in a vase and I copied from that,” she said.



One of Oakmont’s residents, Rosemary Hernandez, had seen the art show last year before she moved into the facility. Though she did not grow up with her own artistic abilities, she found herself drawn to the artwork she felt best represented California, such as art that featured greenery, oceans, missions and other colonial Spanish influences.



“You have to have a visual mentality,” she said. “To be able to do this is amazing.”

The Spring Fling Art Show will continue on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Oakmont of Santa Clarita is located at 28650 Newhall Ranch Rd.