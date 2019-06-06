One hurt in Highway 14 crash near Newhall

Jim Holt
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

At least one person was hurt in a two-car crash on Highway 14, just south of Newhall Avenue, late Thursday morning.

Shortly before 11:45 a.m., a blue Toyota Prius and a white Hyundai sedan collided on the highway, prompting a response by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano.

Reports received by the California Highway Patrol from motorists described one car with front-end damage and the other with rear-end damage.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene at 11:46 a.m. requested an ambulance, she said.

Jim Holt

Jim Holt