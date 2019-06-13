Passport Acceptance Facility now open at Valencia Library

The city of Santa Clarita announced Wednesday the opening of its second Passport Acceptance Facility, this time for visitors of the Valencia Library.



The center, located inside the library at 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., offers multiple services, including for first-time passports, photos, replacements and renewals.



Passport services are offered to library customers by appointment only, according to a city news release.



City officials held a ribbon-cutting in October for its first passport facility at the Old Town Newhall Library, which has been very popular since its opening and has had to expand its operating hours due to growing demand, according to city librarian Shannon Vonnegut.



“The Santa Clarita Library has what you need and for where you’re going and now this includes passport services,” Councilwoman Laurene Weste said at the October event.



More than 20 million passport books and cards were issued nationwide in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of State. With a high demand for these services, the city is focusing on offering “convenient service at your local library,” Weste said.



For facility hours, fee information or to schedule an appointment, visit the Passport Services website at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/passport-services. For more information about the Santa Clarita Public Library, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com, or call 661-259-0750.

