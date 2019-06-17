UPDATE: Pedestrian suffers minor injury to arm in traffic collision

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital early Monday afternoon for minor injuries to his arm after a vehicle made contact with his “extremity” as he was walking.



Emergency response crews have been dispatched to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Newhall.



Initially, the 12:34 p.m. emergency call was for a traffic collision at Lyons Avenue and Railroad Avenue, but was then identified as the 24000 block of Pine Street.



“This was for a vehicle versus pedestrian,” said Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also responded to the call.



“A patient was taken by ambulance to the hospital for a minor extremity injury,” Fire Department Brian Stevens said, referring to minor injury to the man’s arm.



A man is loaded into the ambulance to be taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle. Lorena Mejia/The Signal