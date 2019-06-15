Premier Workspaces announces first SCV location

Irvine-based Premier Workspaces announced Tuesday the opening of its first location in the Santa Clarita Valley.



The company, one of the largest privately owned flexible workplace operators in the U.S. with more than 90 locations, is now serving the SCV business community from its locale at 25101 The Old Road.



“We have looked for the perfect location in the Santa Clarita/Stevenson Ranch area for many years and are excited to expand our footprint into northern Los Angeles County,” said Jeff Reinstein, CEO of Premier Workspaces, in a prepared statement. “The growing population and new amenities in the Santa Clarita/Stevenson Ranch area make this a great location.”



The 23,300-square-foot, two-story building offers 89 private offices and mini-suites, three conference rooms and a reception area. The location can accommodate more than 140 local entrepreneurs, startup employees and hundreds of virtual workers from around the world, according to a Premier Workspaces news release.



The building has been a fixture of Santa Clarita for more than 20 years and has just completed a six-month renovation. Consistent with other Premier locations, the new Santa Clarita location offers features such as furnished or unfurnished offices, flexible agreement terms, support staff, personalized phone answering, mail collection and distribution, and virtual office plans.



The Santa Clarita coworking space also offers free parking, elevator service and subterranean covered parking.

