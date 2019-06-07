Santa Clarita Valley International holds 2019 commencement

The staff, faculty and community watched as the Santa Clarita Valley International class of 2019 graduate Friday at Higher Vision Church.



A total of 73 graduates walked across the stage during the commencement ceremony. This year, SCVi announced 100% of its senior class graduated.



SCVi officials said during the ceremony that it’s the only school that offers an International Baccalaureate Programme (IB), a program that offers a more challenging than the average curriculum. Of those graduating, 18 took at least one IB course of study.



The graduates by program included: 52 traditional seat-based learners, six hybrid learning program learners, seven iLEAD online home study learners and eight online graduates.



During the ceremony the pledge of allegiance and national anthem was led by learner Emily Bradford. School founders Dawn Evenson and Amber Raskin called the class special because some of the learners had started their SCVi schooling in 2008 when the school began, and Kevin Becker took time during the faculty address to address the connection his students had made with one another and him.



“By coming together in a way that I’ve seen you do countless times, you can create a world where people are kind and caring,” said Becker. “You get to shape the world, and I could not think of a better group of young people to be at the forefront of change.”



During her time at the podium, Delaney Harnett, the SCVi advisor, spoke to all the graduating students from all programs about living in the moment and taking risks in life.



“You are allowed to not know what you are doing or what your next step is, and honestly the ability to adapt is probably way more beneficial than having the next 15 years planned,” said Harnett. “Don’t sweat the small stuff … care about the people around you … live in the moment. Actually choose the path you are on; say yes to the things that you might typically ignore and make the most of it.”



Some of the colleges SCVi graduates will be attending in the fall include UC Berkeley, UC Santa Barbara, Cal Arts, Cal Lutheran, Washington State University, and Willamette.

