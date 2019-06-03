Saugus man allegedly spits at deputy, throws glass bottle

A Saugus man is accused of spitting at a sheriff’s deputy and throwing a glass bottle at someone.



On Friday night, around 6:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of an assault in Saugus.



Detectives are still investigating the incident, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“This suspect spat at a deputy,” she said.



Deputies arrested the man, who refused to tell arresting deputies what his occupation was, on suspicion of assault and battery charges for allegedly throwing a glass bottle at the victim and for battery on a peace officer.



