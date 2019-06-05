SCCA to host plein air painting workshop

News release

Artist Richard Gallego is scheduled to conduct a workshop on Saturday, June 22, at Whitney Canyon Natural Area. Santa Clarita Artists Association is presenting this workshop.



This plein air painting class will focus on identifying big simple shapes and building impactful compositions. Gallego is scheduled to work with each participant to improve their skill level and help them see different compositions available in each scene.



He is expected to cover topics like how to properly load the brush and paint application techniques, the proper treatment of edges, temperature shifts, textural elements and the importance of accurate value assessment.



Gallego is set to teach participants the basics of plein air painting, including how to quickly establish a composition based on a pattern of light and dark shapes.



“I’ll explain the importance of rhythm, the use of fractals and give you tools to help imbue your work with emotion,” Gallego said. “I’ll explain the connection painting has to music and why one should listen to their brush strokes. If this sounds intriguing, this is the workshop for you.”





“I’ll explain the importance of rhythm, the use of fractals and give you tools to help imbue your work with emotion,” said Richard Gallego, who is an award-winning painter.



Gallego is an award-winning plein air painter and much-sought-after workshop instructor and demonstrator who created instructional videos and serves as an artist mentor at OpenStudioOnline.com. He was a member of the faculty at PACE 2018 the Plein Air Convention and Expo in Santa Fe, New Mexico.



The Plein Air Workshop is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Whitney Canyon Natural Area, located at 20303 Newhall Ave.



The workshop is $50 for SCAA members and $60 for nonmembers. To register, visit santaclaritaartists.org/workshops.html.