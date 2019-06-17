Sheriff’s Foundation brings community leaders to station for unique fundraiser

More than 60 Santa Clarita Valley leaders from various fields participated in a unique fundraiser to support the local Sheriff’s Station on Thursday.



Attendees received a first-hand look at multiple areas vital to deputies for their daily operations, including the K-9 unit, Search and Rescue Department, Juvenile Detention Center and helipad area.



“The closer people get to look at what our station personnel does, the more they can appreciate how dedicated they are to our community,” said Ken Wiseman, president of the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation, which hosted the fundraiser. “This is a chance for people tonight to go to six stations and see the different elements of what helps keep our city so safe.”





Attendees witness a mock scenario of a K-9 sniffing for drugs during a SCV Sheriff’s Foundation fundraiser. Tammy Murga/ The Signal

In attendance were Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McLean and representatives from Valley Industry Association, College of the Canyons, FivePoint, Family Promise of SCV, local school districts and other area organizations.



Among the most liked stations by attendees included a mock scenario of a K-9 searching for drugs. Donors also had the chance to learn about weapons, rescue methods and tactics used by detectives to address drug use among local teens.



All funds raised, to which Wiseman estimated a collection of about $5,000 to $6,000, go toward equipment, training and “whatever might be meaningful to deputies like a night shift on Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day.”





Attendees get a the Juvenile Detention Center during a SCV Sheriff’s Foundation fundraiser. Tammy Murga/ The Signal

Thursday’s event was the foundation’s first, hands-on fundraiser. Wiseman said Thursday he hopes to hold similar events in the future.



“This has been a vision of mine for over a year,” said Sheriff’s Station Captain Robert Lewis, who is also the chairman of the foundation. Community support helps in the reduction of crime, he added.



In late January, the city and Sheriff’s Station announced that Santa Clarita crime hit an all-time low, with a 20% drop from 2017 to 2018 for part one crimes, which include homicide, rape and robbery.

