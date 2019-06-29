Solo collision, small brush fire causes shutdown of three lanes of the I-5

Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the sight of a solo-vehicle collision to tackle a small spot fire caused by the collision, located beside the southbound side of Interstate 5 and Lyons Avenue in Santa Clarita on Saturday.



A vehicle hit the right shoulder of the freeway and drove into the brush, according to Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle and surrounding brush then caught fire.



After an initial call at 7:29 a.m., firefighters arrived in seven minutes, according to dispatch supervisor Jeremy Stafford.



A SigAlert was issued to notify the nos. 3, 4 and 5 lanes were closed for one hour to allow access for firefighters to quickly snuff out the fire.



“The lanes are closed for fire to get to the brush fire and get it out as soon as possible,” Greengard said.



Nobody was reported to be transported to a local hospital, Stafford said. Information about the driver was not immediately available.



This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.