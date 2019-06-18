Student-run pop-up shop to benefit low income and homeless families

When a group of Global Prep Academy students wanted to bridge the gap between the affluent and low-income families in the Santa Clarita community, the result was The Oasis, a project dedicated to collecting unused clothing and other donations to give back to those in need.



The Oasis is collecting donations for their next pop-up shop, which is scheduled for Saturday and is expected to provide free items, such as clothing, toiletries, feminine hygiene products and food to low-income and homeless families.



“We wanted it to be a way to support the community that we feel is marginalized, to help them get back on their feet or live comfortably,” said director Kaitlin Wilson. “It’s just something we started because we felt there was a lack of resources, and we wanted to supplement that and temporarily aid these families.”



This is The Oasis’ second pop-up shop, and they hope to make it twice as successful as the first, reaching double the number of people of their last shop in December, when they were able to serve more than 100 people and give away more than 1,600 items, according to Wilson.



The Oasis is made up of Global Prep Academy students dedicated to collecting unused clothing and other donations to give back to those in need. Courtesy of Kaitlin Wilson

The event is first come, first served, and those who attend are allowed to get as many items as they need or want, Wilson said.



The shop is expected to be set up just like a store, so attendees can shop through each “department” for what they need, then pick up a sack lunch and lemonade or water before leaving. A Global Prep Academy alum is also expected to be providing haircuts to any attendees who would like one.



Guests who RSVP online are asked what item they need the most, so when they check in at the event, they will receive their reserved item and be able to shop through the remainder of the collection, according to event organizers.



Donations for the pop-up shop are being accepted until Thursday at Global Prep Academy, located at 23310 Cinema Drive, No. 105, in Valencia.



The Oasis’ pop-up shop is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Global Prep Academy. Families who would like to attend the event can either RSVP online or simply show up at the event.



For more information or to RSVP, visit joelyoon.wixsite.com/theoasis or contact Kaitlin Wilson at [email protected].

