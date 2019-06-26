Sulphur Springs set to approve local control accountability plan, 2019-20 budget

The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board has been recommended to approve a set of goals and action items set forth in the district’s 2019-20 local control and accountability plan.

The district has laid out four goals it hopes to accomplish in the 2019-20 school year, including:

All students will learn from properly credentialed administrators and teachers in their authorized areas of instruction utilizing standards-aligned instructional materials in safe school facilities that are in good repair.

Increase all student achievement by providing high-quality instruction and curriculum that promotes college and career readiness, with academic interventions and enrichments in place to foster student success.

All families and the broader community are welcomed and are partners in supporting the whole child.

All students, including low-income, English learners and foster youth, will be provided a safe and healthy learning environment to achieve social, emotional and academic success.

In order to push toward these four goals, the district has laid out a total of 46 action items that it plans to implement for the first time or continue to implement and support. These goals and items were created after speaking with parents, teachers, students, staff and community stakeholders.

In addition to discussing the 2019-20 LCAP, the school board is expected to approve the budget for the 2019-20 school year. The district must submit the 2019-20 board-approved budget to the Los Angeles County Office of Education no later than June 30. The proposed budget was presented at a public hearing on June 12.

The 2019-20 budget reflects a continuation of declining enrollment within the district by 50 students, which district officials say affects their potential revenue from the state, as most state funding is calculated using the average daily attendance of students enrolled in the district.

Despite the declining enrollment, however, the budget says the district will maintain its obligation to maintain teacher-to-pupil ratio of 26 students to every one teacher. The budget also said the district “recognizes the possibility of future growth due to residential development with the district boundaries,” but that “previous experience with anticipated growth, which failed to materialize and necessitated deep budgetary cuts, give the district reason to be cautious in incorporating these increase in out-year budget projections.”

For more information about the 2019-20 adopted budget or the upcoming LCAP, view the school board agenda at https://sulphursprings.agendaonline.net/public/Meeting.aspx?AgencyID=149&MeetingID=72865&AgencyTypeID=1&IsArchived=False.

The regular meeting of the governing board is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the SSUSD administrative offices on 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way.