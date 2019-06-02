Superheroes assemble to support Boys and Girls Club of SCV

Hidden under masks and capes, organizers and guests of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s 48th annual benefit auction gathered at Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday.



“We really want to show these kids how special they are and reinforce that constantly, and being at the club everyday is a great way to do that,” said co-chair Ann-Marie Bjorkman.



The night’s theme was “Superheroes: Defending the future of our children,” hence the costumes. Guests wore different Batman- and Superman-themed outfits, while others dressed as specific characters, such as the Riddler, Green Arrow, Donatello of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Zorro.



Previous themes have included “All that Glitters is Gold” and “Vegas Baby.” Matt Nelson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita, said an auction committee, along with volunteers, work together to develop the ideas.



“The theme ‘Superheroes’ is appropriate,” he said, dressed as Batman. “Not only are superheroes really popular with all the movies and TV shows, but superheroes are the people who support the Boys and Girls Club. I thank the staff at the club who work hard everyday for the kids in our community. Providing a second home, developing them into leaders and helping them support their academic success and learn healthy lifestyles – those people are superheroes as well.”



Guests stopped by several gift baskets during the silent auction before they entered the ballroom for dinner. The live auction began, once everyone looked toward the stage after speakers played the 20th Century Fox fanfare.



Bjorkman and fellow co-chair Mike Bjorkman, her husband, thanked guests as the auction began, where guests could bid on various items, including a signed helmet by Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, 10 tickets and transportation to see Michael Buble in concert and admission to go on a tour of Space X’s rocket factory.



Last year, the Boys and Girls Club Saturday’s celebrated its 50th anniversary. Similar to last year’s auction, Saturday’s event was expected to raise over $300,000, Nelson said.



“Anything for the Boys and Girls Club is great, they do a really good charity. We’re always supportive in as much as we can,” said guest Kevin Brochtrup, dressed as “The Simpsons” character Duff Man.