Suspected copper thief accused of burglary

3 hours ago
Jim Holt
file photo.

When deputies on patrol spotted a cyclist leaving an industrial area early Thursday morning, hauling a large can, they decided to ask the early-morning rider a few questions, citing suspicious circumstances, per sheriff’s officials.

The scene played out shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

“As the suspect went by them, they noticed copper wiring and other items protruding from the trash can,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “They conducted a traffic enforcement stop pending a burglary investigation.” 

The 25-year-old transient who lives in Canyon Country was arrested on suspicion of burglary, a felony, by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

They took the man into custody with bail set at $20,000.

