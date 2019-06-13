Suspected hot prowl burglar nabbed in Tesoro Del Valle

A “hot prowl” burglary suspect was taken into custody by local sheriff’s deputies Thursday morning after a containment area was set up in a neighborhood of Tesoro Del Valle.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a hot prowl burglary, meaning someone was possibly home at the time of the burglary.



About 11:20 a.m., a shirtless man, whose identity was not disclosed, was handcuffed by deputies in the Vistas of West Hills apartment complex, near Copper Hill Drive and Tesoro Del Valle Drive.



“We responded to reports of a burglary in progress, on the 29000 block of Old Adobe Lane,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“An adult male was seen climbing through the window of a residence with the possibility there was someone at home,” she said.



The suspect was then seen climbing over a back wall running from the residence, she said.



Old Adobe Lane is on the east side of Tesoro Del Valle Drive.



Deputies tracked the suspect across Tesoro Del Valle and into The Vistas of West Hills community on the west side of Tesoro Del Valle.



It has yet been confirmed that someone was in the house when it was entered illegally, Miller said.



The investigation is continuing.



