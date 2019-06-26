Two injured in Agua Dulce crash

Two people were injured and rushed to two different hospitals following a two-vehicle crash on Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce Wednesday afternoon.



The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. when a white Acura and a white Ford Expedition SUV collided.



A rescue helicopter was initially dispatched to the incident. However, both injured patients ended up going to hospital by ambulance, said Sky Cornell, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



One patient was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the other to Antelope Valley Hospital, he said.



“This was called in by a passerby,” Cornell said.



One witness reported one of the injured people bleeding from the leg.



Both patients arrived at their respective hospitals at 2:30 p.m.



