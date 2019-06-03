Van Nuys man accused of kicking out patrol car window

A Van Nuys man was arrested Friday after he allegedly kicked out the window of a deputy’s patrol car, sheriff’s officials said.



The 33-year-old suspect, who refused to tell arresting deputies his occupation, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, and misdemeanor charges of battery on a police officer and driving under the influence.



On Friday, shortly before 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of an assault when they made contact with a man near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Carl Court in Newhall.



“The deputy noticed that the suspect was exhibiting the signs of someone under the influence as he smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“The suspect was allegedly uncooperative with deputies and, while being in the back seat of the patrol car, he struck the window, causing it to shatter,” she said.



Deputies arrested Wesley Chu, 33, of Van Nuys, on charges of felony vandalism, and misdemeanor charges of battery on a police officer, and driving under the influence.



The suspect was then taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail.



