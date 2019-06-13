Veteran Services Collaborative to host warehouse sale fundraiser

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is hosting a “Warehouse Blowout Sale” on June 22-23 in Castaic to benefit the Veteran Center.



The collaborative received a donation from AMS (Advantage Media Services) Fulfillment in Valencia of various new merchandise, including furniture, home decor, clothing, toys, fitness equipment, and lawn games, and will be selling all of it for $5, $10 or $20 each.



All of the proceeds from the sale will go toward improving and expanding the services provided by the Veteran Center, according to David Jackson, vice president of the collaborative.



The Warehouse Blowout Sale, which will be cash only, is scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23 at the empty Rite Aid store in the Castaic Village shopping center located at 31970 Castaic Road.



Anyone interested in purchasing a large number of items may do so in advance by contacting the Veteran Center.



For more information on items that will be available at the sale, call the center at 661-260-1790.

