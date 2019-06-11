Weste floats idea of renaming City Hall after founding father Carl Boyer

The Santa Clarita City Council could soon discuss the possibility of renaming City Hall after one of its founding fathers.



In her adjournment during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Councilwoman Laurene Weste asked to consider agendizing an item to name the local government building the Carl Boyer Santa Clarita City Hall after Boyer, who helped found the city in Dec. 15, 1987, and was a member of the very first City Council.



“Carl really worked hard for Santa Clarita for almost 50 years,” said Weste. “We were very blessed to have him, a man who set the benchmark high and gave us the ladder to climb higher.



“He was all about law and government. While he supported doing the parks and the trails and all the things we have; he was about making government good and that has made us all very responsible. When you think of Carl, you think government. He acted on behalf of this community and he was very fair to everyone and I can only say that it seemed like a natural thing to just name it after him.”



Councilman Bob Kellar said he supported Weste in agendizing the matter for further discussion and suggested to “give it a little thought.”



Mayor Marsha McLean said she didn’t mind having a discussion, but was “not sure about naming City Hall.”



Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth mirrored agreements to agendize the item.



Weste said the matter could be revisited sometime in the fall after the City Council’s summer hiatus.



A memorial service for Boyer is scheduled Saturday, June 22 at 3 p.m. at Valencia United Methodist Church.

